Millennium Management Increases Position in Hess (Put) (HES); Universal Health Services (UHS) Market Valuation Rose While Private Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 93,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 97,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 1.12 million shares traded or 69.00% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (Put) (HES) by 112.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 69,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 3.64 million shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 1.09M shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tronox Holdings Plc by 48,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.76M for 16.46 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

