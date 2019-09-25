Millennium Management Increases Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Value Declined While Twin Securities Has Upped by $18.62 Million Its Position

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1301.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 439,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 473,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.15 million, up from 33,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $288.89. About 188,984 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3761.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 169,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 173,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 177,328 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sanofi : US District Court invalidates Amgen patent claims targeting PCSK9 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Peninsula drug company takes big step toward peanut allergy drug approval – San Francisco Business Times” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Pipeline Updates From REGN, BIIB, AMGN and More – Zacks.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 1.29 million shares to 653,683 shares, valued at $52.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexa Res S A by 137,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,287 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:BERY).

