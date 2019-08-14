Millennium Management Increases Holding in Mattel (MAT); As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $965,600

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 650,894 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 362.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 886,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 244,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 1.85M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Become Chairman, Effective Election at Annual Meeting May 17; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Georgiadis heads to Ancestry. Toymaker taps Ynon Kreiz to replace her; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL NAMES YNON KREIZ AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO GEORGIADIS IS SAID IN TALKS TO LEAVE: WJS; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 19/04/2018 – Mattel named Ynon Kreiz as its new CEO; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – IN CONNECTION WITH HER RESIGNATION, GEORGIADIS IS NOT ENTITLED TO SEPARATION PAYMENTS/BENEFITS, UNVESTED EQUITY HELD BY HER WILL BE FORFEITED; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16

Since February 19, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.81 million activity. Another trade for 71,425 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Kreiz Ynon. 8,000 shares valued at $107,968 were bought by Lynch Roger on Tuesday, February 19. DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 3.99M shares stake. Stephens Ar accumulated 58,165 shares. 1,065 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 1.41 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt reported 39,073 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has 87,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Cap Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 16,600 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 73,285 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 32,766 shares. Nomura Asset Communications Limited accumulated 84,941 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Qs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 19,200 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 51,333 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 996 shares.