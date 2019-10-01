Millennium Management Increased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $239.28 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Has Raised Position by $6.62 Billion as Shares Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3787.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 3.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80B, up from 92,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3220.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 4.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 4.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250.90 million, up from 140,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 3.34M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dodge And Cox has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 47,803 were reported by Hengehold Capital Management Lc. 62,733 were reported by Investec Asset Management North America. The Wisconsin-based Dana Investment Inc has invested 0.84% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 168,628 shares. Gateway Advisers owns 1.17M shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 7,144 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 81,578 shares. Family Cap Tru invested 2.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Covington Cap holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 247,100 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 6,684 were reported by Old Point Tru And Financial Service N A.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 948,494 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $30.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 195,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,045 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

