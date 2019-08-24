Millennium Management Increased Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake; Mobile Mini (MINI)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Millennium Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 4255.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 1.28M shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 1.31 million shares with $106.23M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.74M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 80 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 60 cut down and sold positions in Mobile Mini Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 43.45 million shares, down from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mobile Mini Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Firstservice Corp New stake by 10,016 shares to 26,727 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) stake by 377,043 shares and now owns 16,759 shares. Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & owns 6,684 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 185,241 shares. Lipe And Dalton owns 49,508 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 12,639 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 850 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Advisors Asset Management invested in 36,611 shares. Btim has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Meyer Handelman holds 261,629 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Management accumulated 4,726 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8 shares. Community Finance Grp Ltd Company holds 5,717 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 222,825 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 2.08% above currents $85.03 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 5. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAX in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating.

The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 263,475 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

Bislett Management Llc holds 11.96% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. for 582,882 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 529,684 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.65% invested in the company for 685,306 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.52% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 152,808 shares.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $21.01M for 16.43 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

