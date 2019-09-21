Millennium Management Holds Position in Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR); Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shareholder Emory University Has Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) by 375.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 354,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The hedge fund held 449,411 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, up from 94,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Brasil S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 748,843 shares traded. Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) has risen 18.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500.

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 4.22 million shares traded or 106.22% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Neurotrope Shares Plunge – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42,543 shares to 129,020 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 66,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 14,690 shares to 74,490 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 279,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

