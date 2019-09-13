Millennium Management Holds Holding in Provident Finl Svcs (PFS); Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Position in Regal Beloit (RBC) by $6.70 Million

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (PFS) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 71,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.78% . The hedge fund held 708,608 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.18M, up from 636,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 84,723 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial on Track to Meet 2018 Expectations; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial in upbeat start to 2018; 10/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 630P FROM 550P; 29/05/2018 – Provident Fincl Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name James P. Dunigan to the Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Aaa (sf) Ratings To Pfs Financing 2018-D, A Premium Finance Abs; 29/05/2018 – UK FinTech PFS Named a Winner in Grand Final of the European Business Awards 2017/2018; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL RUMP PLACING PRICE OF 665P PER NEW SHR; 24/05/2018 – Paramount Gold Nevada Announces Positive PFS for Its Proposed Underground Mine at Grassy Mountain in Eastern Oregon; 23/05/2018 – Global Geoscience Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 of Rhyolite Ridge PFS Demonstrating a Clear Path Forward

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 82,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,256 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 95,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 158,670 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PFS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.91 million shares or 1.42% less from 41.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 155,970 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Fin holds 358,425 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company owns 188,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ls Inv Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 1,791 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 7,600 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 40,151 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 590 shares. Everence Capital Management owns 9,430 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 35,336 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc holds 0.01% or 9,129 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 28,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 19,638 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 72,334 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,266 shares stake. First Advsr Lp stated it has 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name James P. Dunigan to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K VISTA GOLD CORP For: Sep 10 – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:PFS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Increased First Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 459,656 shares to 791,801 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flotek Inds Inc Del (NYSE:FTK) by 163,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,347 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $143,940 activity. Foley Ursuline F also bought $95,214 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shares.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.23 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RBC announces retirement of RBC Capital Markets and RBC Investor & Treasury Services Group Head, Doug McGregor – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BrightView to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Rating on PulteGroup (PHM) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Altria (MO)/Philip Morris (PM) Merger Could Bring $62/sh – RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.