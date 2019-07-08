Millennium Management Holding in Raymond James Financial (RJF) Has Upped by $105.94 Million as Share Value Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Maintains Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 431.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.14M, up from 306,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 406,731 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 60.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 7,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,527 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, up from 12,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 909,839 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 1.97 million shares to 24,429 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 642,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,081 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

