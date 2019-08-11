Millennium Management Has Upped Stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) by $643,786; Charles Riv Labs Intl (Call) (CRL) Shareholder Walleye Trading Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) by 162.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 58,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The hedge fund held 94,594 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 36,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Brasil S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 544,003 shares traded. Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) has risen 18.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (Call) (CRL) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 181,298 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 38,090 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 1,524 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 5,804 shares. Primecap Co Ca holds 0.04% or 404,000 shares in its portfolio. 51,000 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Group One Trading Lp owns 8,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.03% or 654,558 shares in its portfolio. Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.87% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 84,283 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 1.89 million shares. Friess Associate Limited Company has 1.42% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 132,911 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 605,213 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 14,689 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Arrowstreet LP invested in 0.06% or 166,134 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners (Call) by 10,200 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Put) (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Charles River and Distributed Bio Enter Exclusive Partnership to Create an Integrated Antibody Discovery and Development Platform – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Laboratories EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories Signs Binding Offer to Acquire Citoxlab – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.