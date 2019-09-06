Millennium Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Pnm Res (PNM) by $36.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Tctc Holdings Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.31 Million

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,844 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 2.78M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 81.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 777,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 170,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 947,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 294,503 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $97.97 million for 10.33 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

