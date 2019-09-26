Millennium Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Centurylink (CTL) as Shares Rose; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $763,572 as Valuation Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 27,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 84.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 6.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27 million, down from 7.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 7.14M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 118,748 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Ima Wealth owns 17,721 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 3.50 million shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited reported 10,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 9,276 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest Natl Bank Division has invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saturna reported 3.53% stake. Moreover, Avalon Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 4.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scott Selber Incorporated owns 36,457 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lc has 0.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 3.23M shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,301 shares. Private Capital Advsr reported 5.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbia Asset holds 4.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 92,349 shares. West Virginia-based Security Trust Communication has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.05 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Farmers And Merchants accumulated 1,823 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Jefferies Group Limited Liability owns 283,582 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 5.68 million shares. Oakworth Cap accumulated 2,017 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 115,430 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 450,385 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 314,731 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0% or 33,023 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 111.08M shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 51,668 are held by Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.14 million shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:YUM) by 70,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).