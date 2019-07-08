Millennium Management Has Trimmed Holding in Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) as Shares Declined; Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Lowered Holding

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 660,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,070 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 709,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.92% or $0.375 during the last trading session, reaching $3.405. About 938,380 shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 48.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED ABOUT 0.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 73,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 158,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 369,874 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Is This Stock the Next Lyft? 1 Analyst Thinks So – Fox Business” on October 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terminix Announces Partnership With Memphis 901 FC and Memphis Redbirds – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Terminix Launches New Tick Defend Systemâ„¢ as Tick-Borne Diseases Intensify – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Should Know About This ServiceMaster Spinoff – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 39.24% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $65.26 million for 27.68 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 30,992 shares to 102,867 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 26,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YRCW shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 22.94 million shares or 20.04% more from 19.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 596,445 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 399,331 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 201,150 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 17,027 shares. Millennium Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 49,070 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Mngmt has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). 2,421 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Northern accumulated 0% or 377,577 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.32M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 733,042 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). 584,553 are owned by Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 71,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 41.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.43 per share. YRCW’s profit will be $8.64M for 3.41 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by YRC Worldwide Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.32% EPS growth.