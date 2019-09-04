Millennium Management Has Raised Its Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Position by $540,864; Stock Value Declined; Cambridge Trust Company Lifted Its Hcp (HCP) Stake by $658,781; Valuation Rose

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 78.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 20,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 45,541 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 25,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 58,928 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR)

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 21,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 275,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 254,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 846,291 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). The Washington-based Washington Tru Natl Bank has invested 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 73,088 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has 2,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0.02% stake. 93,770 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr L P. Qs Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 557,390 shares. Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 33,370 shares. Principal Fin Gp has 0.02% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 38,491 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 91,163 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 40,799 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.20 million shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 4,061 shares to 9,801 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Ii by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40,035 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 1,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.69M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.22% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 10,011 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 12,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 100 shares. Assetmark holds 0.22% or 781,637 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 7,719 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.01 million shares. Cambridge Trust invested 0.52% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh reported 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Security Capital Rech holds 3.12% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 2.45M shares.