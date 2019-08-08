Millennium Management Has Lowered Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holding; Broadvision Has 0.6 Sentiment

Millennium Management Llc decreased Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) stake by 83.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 43,044 shares as Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 8,562 shares with $234,000 value, down from 51,606 last quarter. Imperial Oil Ltd now has $19.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 153,171 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING

Broadvision Inc (BVSN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 3 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 5 reduced and sold equity positions in Broadvision Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 237,314 shares, down from 252,904 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Broadvision Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Millennium Management Llc increased Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) stake by 86,228 shares to 98,228 valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) stake by 2.27 million shares and now owns 2.72 million shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 9,362 shares traded. BroadVision, Inc. (BVSN) has declined 34.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.

