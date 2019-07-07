Millennium Management Has Lowered Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $28.16 Million; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Position in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by $38.40 Million as Stock Value Declined

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 61.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 665,787 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 401,963 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.59 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704.99 million, up from 13.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 20,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 60,988 are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Dupont Capital invested in 0.02% or 34,854 shares. Element Capital Limited Com accumulated 8,019 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,820 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 182,590 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Moreover, Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.02% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 2,004 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 29,097 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Inc reported 23,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 74,703 shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.04 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $85.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.47M for 14.36 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

