Millennium Management Has Lowered Central Pac Finl (CPF) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Shares Declined, Oz Management LP Lowered by $1.92 Million Its Stake

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (CPF) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 89,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 234,060 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 323,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Central Pac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 106,627 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has declined 2.45% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 85.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 641,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 747,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 641,642 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.17 million shares to 4.87M shares, valued at $170.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 546,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Turtle Beach Corp.

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.60M for 14.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (Call) (NYSE:SNN) by 610,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $26.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 59,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CPF shares while 50 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.85 million shares or 0.58% less from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Group owns 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 21,468 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 130,444 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co accumulated 68,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Oberweis Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.23% or 39,100 shares. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 104,847 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 1.23 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs accumulated 14,045 shares or 0% of the stock. 33,375 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 17,394 shares. 9,725 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 sale for $190,420 activity. MATSUMOTO COLBERT M bought $56,859 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Friday, June 7. Kamitaki Wayne K had bought 1,800 shares worth $51,171 on Friday, June 7. Rose Crystal had bought 1,900 shares worth $54,026. Dean John C also sold $224,680 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Friday, February 15. 3,500 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares with value of $99,509 were bought by Ota Saedene K. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $51,171 was made by CAMP CHRISTINE H H on Friday, June 7.

