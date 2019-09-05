Millennium Management Has Lifted Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Position by $4.12 Million; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Cut Its Position by $1.59 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 77.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 46,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 13,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 594,793 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 481.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 45,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The hedge fund held 55,279 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 613,533 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board; 23/03/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 29/05/2018 – Schlage Gains New Google Home Capabilities

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.11M shares to 4.46 million shares, valued at $394.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO) by 153,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sohu Com Ltd (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 27,931 shares to 16,390 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 2.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,069 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).