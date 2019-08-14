Millennium Management Has Increased Holding in Macrogenics (MGNX) by $21.50 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut by $4.30 Million Its Stake

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 490.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.37M, up from 257,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 163,722 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $1.34; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 07/05/2018 – Macrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.34; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 259,663 shares to 15,058 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 284,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,374 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,429 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Alps Advsr Inc has 117,322 shares. Strs Ohio holds 38,200 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group has 3.04M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 459,335 were reported by Franklin. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 18,122 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 116,867 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 9,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 12,119 shares. 302,600 were reported by Baker Bros Advisors Limited Partnership. Pnc Serv Gp holds 113 shares. American Intll Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 0.01% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 260,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs And Ca reported 121,469 shares stake. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 128,568 shares. Parsons Capital Ri invested in 0.26% or 55,098 shares. Washington Capital reported 29,320 shares stake. Park Oh holds 165,289 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Communications reported 64,296 shares stake. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,176 shares. Twin Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 105,980 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc holds 10,101 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 753 shares stake. Art Advisors Limited Com reported 0.5% stake. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Skylands Cap Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,290 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 52,289 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

