Millennium Management Has Decreased Holding in John Bean Technologies (JBT) as Stock Price Rose; As Medtronic (MDT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 42,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 347,948 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.89B, down from 390,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 7.40 million shares traded or 63.55% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 80.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 23,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 5,637 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 29,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 302,841 shares traded or 68.19% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

