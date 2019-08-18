Millennium Management Has Decreased Brady (BRC) Position; Atn International (ATNI) Shorts Up By 6.16%

Atn International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) had an increase of 6.16% in short interest. ATNI’s SI was 267,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.16% from 251,700 shares previously. With 49,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Atn International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s short sellers to cover ATNI’s short positions. The SI to Atn International Inc’s float is 2.48%. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 62,224 shares traded. ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) has declined 11.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNI News: 19/03/2018 – ATN International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ATN International 1Q Rev $104.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ ATN International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATNI); 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ALABAMA & TENNESSEE RIVER RAILWAY–LEASE & OPERATION EXEMPTION–HGS-ATN, LLC; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN AR SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN AR SCREW 65MM STERILE; 02/04/2018 – ATN International Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS RAILWAY HOLDINGS, INC.–CONTINUANCE IN CONTROL EXEMPTION–HGS-FCR, LLC AND HGS-ATN, LLC; 25/04/2018 – ATN International 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 28/03/2018 – ATN International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Millennium Management Llc decreased Brady Corp (BRC) stake by 95.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 413,597 shares as Brady Corp (BRC)’s stock rose 7.35%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 19,100 shares with $886,000 value, down from 432,697 last quarter. Brady Corp now has $2.57B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 126,917 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call

More notable recent ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ATN Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ATNI – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 18% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why ATN International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ATNI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATN Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ATNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $864.10 million. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 54.92 P/E ratio. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy divisions.

More notable recent Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brady (NYSE:BRC) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call NYSE:BRC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.