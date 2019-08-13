Millennium Management Has Cut Its Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Stake by $761,657; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Blb&B Advisors Increased Stake by $795,093

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 34.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 58,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 109,733 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 168,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 47,779 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 7,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 55,196 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.74. About 3.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108,443 shares to 189,543 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,889 are held by Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com. Pdts Prns Lc reported 23,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street stated it has 1.02M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 1,894 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 31,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 23,499 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Prelude invested in 0% or 810 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0% or 86,935 shares. Perritt Management Incorporated accumulated 22,400 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc reported 175,524 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 951,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 8,112 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 24,012 shares or 0% of the stock.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14,079 shares to 79,486 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,517 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).