Millennium Management Has Cut By $317,700 Its Carpenter Technology (CRS) Position; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Millennium Management Llc decreased Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) stake by 46.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc analyzed 7,060 shares as Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)'s stock rose 5.31%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 7,999 shares with $367,000 value, down from 15,059 last quarter. Carpenter Technology Corp now has $2.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 81,077 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500.

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 140 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 125 reduced and sold stakes in Arrow Electronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 77.77 million shares, down from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Arrow Electronics Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 110 Increased: 93 New Position: 47.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CRS’s profit will be $44.53 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59,220 shares. 199 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 7,570 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Scout Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,564 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 39,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 163,954 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 8,883 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 150,316 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 12,269 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 32,170 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,570 shares.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.86 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $164.66M for 8.89 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 403,450 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.