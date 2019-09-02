Millennium Management Has Cut By $28.16 Million Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Sellers Decreased By 6.9% Their Shorts

Millennium Management Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 61.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 1.04M shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 665,787 shares with $18.22M value, down from 1.71 million last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 559,362 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) had a decrease of 6.9% in short interest. VRTX’s SI was 3.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.9% from 3.80M shares previously. With 1.17M avg volume, 3 days are for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s short sellers to cover VRTX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 892,907 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $45.84 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 21.13 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 20.73% above currents $180.02 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 22 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. Needham maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 0.95% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 682,226 shares. Ithaka Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 48,943 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 925 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 11,745 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 249 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 1,508 were reported by Btim. Invesco Ltd owns 3.73 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Korea Invest owns 152,600 shares. Bankshares Of The West stated it has 7,650 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 684 are held by First Interstate Bankshares. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Oppenheimer And owns 0.03% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 6,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Comm Na accumulated 1.63 million shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 54,414 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,119 shares. Bamco reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). American Int Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 210,500 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has 140 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hightower Advisors reported 9,809 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Inc Llp reported 1.25M shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 32,291 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $42.23M for 15.41 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc increased Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stake by 183,346 shares to 698,829 valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) stake by 96,370 shares and now owns 104,365 shares. Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.