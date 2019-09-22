Millennium Management Has Boosted Williams Cos Del (Call) (WMB) Holding by $2.68 Million; Toth Financial Advisory Has Increased Its Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stake by $1.34 Million

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (WMB) by 1030.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 95,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 105,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 8.10 million shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 59.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 12,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 32,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 20,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.34. About 1.34M shares traded or 23.97% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Closes Intl Discovery Fund to New Investors; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – RAISED $100 MLN SERIES C FUNDING FROM FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS MANAGED BY T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Vital Therapies; 24/05/2018 – ROVER.COM – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF $125 MLN LED BY FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS ADVISED BY T ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2.83 million shares. Sigma Planning holds 18,264 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 506 shares. Duncker Streett Comm reported 12,230 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 8.30M shares. Shelton Capital invested in 0.02% or 10,127 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 46,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company invested in 375,384 shares. Greenleaf invested in 14,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan Comm stated it has 46,625 shares. Cohen Capital Management reported 155,616 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 2,339 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Comm. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 246,781 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Korea holds 842,349 shares. Rampart Mgmt Co Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,396 shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS) by 572,100 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 211,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,180 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsr Llc has invested 0.2% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Stewart Patten Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 138,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old Republic Int invested 0.92% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 221,379 shares. Quantitative Lc holds 17,723 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 60,900 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Agf Invs Incorporated accumulated 669,635 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.04% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 66,973 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 4,757 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 214,480 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 11,346 shares. Huntington State Bank has invested 0.05% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Strategic Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,700 shares.

