Millennium Management Has Boosted Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $69.47 Million as Share Price Declined; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr (ITUB) Market Value Rose While Fisher Asset Management Lowered by $4.24 Million Its Stake

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr (ITUB) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 471,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 43.87M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413.26 million, down from 44.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 4.57M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20786.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 11.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 11.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.57 million, up from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 16.21 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 21,536 shares to 112,296 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 62,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,643 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (Put) (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.79 million shares. 44,877 are owned by Aqr Mgmt. Bluestein R H has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Amp Cap Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 35,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Masters Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.94% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cambridge Invest Research Inc invested in 0% or 22,655 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.06% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 465,100 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 14,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 202,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 123,383 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Ltd. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.2% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Renaissance Llc has 0.04% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 6.37M shares.

