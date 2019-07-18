Millennium Management Has Boosted By $3.16 Million Its American Assets Tr (AAT) Stake; Pinnacle Associates LTD Boosted By $5.17 Million Its Fedex (FDX) Stake

Millennium Management Llc increased American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) stake by 146.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 70,284 shares as American Assets Tr Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 118,221 shares with $5.42 million value, up from 47,937 last quarter. American Assets Tr Inc now has $2.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 139,877 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 91.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 28,550 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 59,837 shares with $10.86M value, up from 31,287 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $43.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $165.93. About 933,474 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Citadel Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 18,685 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 846 shares. Spirit Of America invested in 8,400 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Driehaus Mgmt Limited accumulated 34,253 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 20,974 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 54,118 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 3,193 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc has 525,228 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 175,465 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Inc. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 43,372 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 1,154 shares. Daiwa has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Among 3 analysts covering American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Assets Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity. 450 shares were bought by RADY ERNEST S, worth $19,638 on Wednesday, February 20.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC) stake by 1.17M shares to 4,200 valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 35,175 shares and now owns 7,263 shares. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity. Shares for $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Citigroup maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, March 18 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $148 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 6,182 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 0.01% or 1,195 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc accumulated 90,963 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,163 shares. Mathes Inc holds 13,289 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Horizon Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.21 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% or 163,503 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 12,486 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 30,595 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) stake by 10,499 shares to 24,344 valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,364 shares and now owns 120,988 shares. Madison Square Garden Co New was reduced too.