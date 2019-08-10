Millennium Management Has Boosted By $1.08 Million Its Hain Celestial Group (Put) (HAIN) Holding; Shorts at Flowserve (FLS) Lowered By 0.54%

Millennium Management Llc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (Put) (HAIN) stake by 87.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 46,740 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (Put) (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $2.31 million value, up from 53,260 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc (Put) now has $2.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 659,679 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) had a decrease of 0.54% in short interest. FLS’s SI was 5.19 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.54% from 5.21M shares previously. With 951,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)’s short sellers to cover FLS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 1.21M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.75 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Product Division , Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). It has a 27.9 P/E ratio. The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as makes gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Flowserve Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 9,538 shares. Beck Mack Oliver owns 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 13,362 shares. New South Management holds 405,381 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Mesirow Financial holds 0.25% or 35,690 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,575 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.05% or 686,970 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 8,795 shares. Gideon Advsrs invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.02% or 440,200 shares. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 1,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 30,519 shares. Moody Bancshares Division reported 111,117 shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, John G Ullman And Associates Incorporated has 1.93% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 20,005 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Flowserve had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FLS in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of HAIN in report on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Maxim Group.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. 1.00 million shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $19.38 million on Thursday, February 28. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $47.34 million was made by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) stake by 1.98M shares to 314,368 valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) stake by 144,283 shares and now owns 10,982 shares. Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) was reduced too.

