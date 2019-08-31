Millennium Management Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Position by $72.13 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, Lone Pine Capital Has Upped Stake

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 396,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 905,489 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO) by 229,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Hgh Yld Dfndfd (HYI).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 3.69M shares to 6.44M shares, valued at $430.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.