Millennium Management Cut Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake by $55.88 Million; Market Value Rose; Carmax (KMX) Holder Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Stake

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 81,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 296,926 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.78M, down from 378,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.57M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 2.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.62 million, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 1.64 million shares traded or 12.11% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 772,274 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $27.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 44,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.85M for 8.94 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 134,005 shares to 89.24M shares, valued at $2.59B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 288,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $222.23 million for 15.91 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 20,795 shares. Brown Advisory reported 2.32 million shares stake. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 98,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 25,011 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 41,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 61,847 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Moreover, Shell Asset Company has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 11,526 shares. Pecaut owns 5,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Capstone Financial reported 5,700 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10,658 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 52,008 shares. Park Circle holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,000 shares. Veritable LP holds 8,090 shares. Endowment Management Lp invested in 5,380 shares.