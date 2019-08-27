Millennium Management Cut Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (FMS) Holding by $8.67 Million; Dover (DOV) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $2.34 Million

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (FMS) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 216,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.58% . The hedge fund held 17,926 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 234,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 287,163 shares traded or 21.45% up from the average. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 22/04/2018 – Akorn Issues Response to Fresenius Kabi’s Announcement It Is Seeking to Terminate the Merger Agreement; 17/05/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FORECASTS CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH – AGM; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FORECASTS CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH – ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES 21ST STRAIGHT DIVIDEND INCREASE; 14/03/2018 – Modern Healthcare Honors Fresenius Medical Care North America’s Saurabh Tripathi with Minority Executives to Watch in Healthcar; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FRESENIUS SE AT ‘BBB-‘ OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care Supervisory Board Chair Gerd Krick to Step Down; 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Terminates Merger Agreement With Akorn; 16/04/2018 – Fresenius Kabi Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection Now Available; 16/05/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG FMEG.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 08/05/2018 – The US Renal Anemia Market Sees Some Shifting As Mircera Use Expands Beyond Fresenius Medical Care Clinics and Auryxia Makes it

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 25 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 30,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82B, down from 30,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 637,265 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

More notable recent Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresenius SE: Not Exceptional, But A Very Good Investment – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: GW Pharmaceuticals vs. Cara Therapeutics – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Presents At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Cara Therapeutics a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 60,721 shares to 74,838 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5 shares to 1,635 shares, valued at $293.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.