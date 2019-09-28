Millennium Management Continues to Hold Stake in Marathon Oil (Put) (MRO); Usca Ria Has Cut Its Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $2.90 Million

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (Put) (MRO) by 2064.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 338,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 355,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05M, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 13.66M shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 51,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 30,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 81,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.45 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

