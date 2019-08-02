Millennium Management Continues to Hold Holding in Q2 Hldgs (QTWO); As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $331,570

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 289.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 21,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 28,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 7,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 106,731 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, down from 1,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $787.33. About 194,875 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 75,487 shares to 533,475 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,758 shares, and cut its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 19,953 shares to 34,253 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tricida Inc by 53,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,364 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

