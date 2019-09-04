Millennium Management Continues to Hold Holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN); As Boeing (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Decreased Position by $863,727

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 586.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 187,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 218,924 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, up from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 767,573 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50,300 shares to 141,400 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 107,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,592 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,950 shares to 8,825 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

