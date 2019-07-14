Millennium Management Boosted Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake Has Lifted by Srb Corp

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 4255.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 1.08 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,681 shares. Dowling And Yahnke owns 56,271 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,500 shares. Hudock Cap Gru reported 374 shares stake. Beach Inv Management Llc stated it has 5,235 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 2,188 are held by Moneta Invest Advsrs Ltd Co. Montecito Bank & Trust Tru reported 13,177 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 355,143 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 1.25% or 154,875 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 150,549 shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.3% or 14,543 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co owns 11,877 shares. Haverford Trust invested in 1.53% or 1.53 million shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability has 20,898 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Communications holds 16,990 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership owns 3,265 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has 505,290 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp reported 2.59M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.05% or 155,310 shares. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 91,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 227,764 shares. Sector Gamma As has 5.84% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 448,228 shares. Great Lakes Lc has 9,356 shares. 137,668 are owned by Tekla Cap Lc. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 299,594 shares. 3,988 were accumulated by Homrich & Berg. Yhb Inv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,883 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. $2.68M worth of stock was sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31.

