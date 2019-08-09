Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

We are contrasting Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.38 N/A -1.26 0.00

Demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 163.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s beta is 2.91 which is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, which is potential 578.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 47% respectively. About 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.