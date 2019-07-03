Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.45 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.27 shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus target price and a 87.97% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.