Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,789,799.07% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 2,677,824,267.78% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.63 beta indicates that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 230.52%. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential upside is 2.46% and its consensus price target is $1.25. Based on the results given earlier, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 8.5%. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.