Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

This is a contrast between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 304.43 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 84.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.