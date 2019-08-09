Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively DBV Technologies S.A. has an average price target of $17.25, with potential upside of 72.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 46.27%. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.