Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 44.39 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 406.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.