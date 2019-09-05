Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|44.39
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 406.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
