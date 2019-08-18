Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 53.33 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.63 beta means Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 163.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 258.17% upside potential and an average price target of $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 12.6% respectively. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.