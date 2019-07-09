Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

This is a contrast between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, which is potential 30.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.