Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 373.74 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility & Risk

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.27. CorMedix Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 13.8% respectively. About 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.