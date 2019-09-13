Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

As Biotechnology companies, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.13 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.63 beta means Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 163.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 303.88%. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 198.30% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cerecor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.