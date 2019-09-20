Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

This is a contrast between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.68 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.63. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Aduro BioTech Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 237.16% and an $23.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.