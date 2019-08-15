Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) Reaches $6.78 Yearly Low; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Raised By $1.51 Million Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 4.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 38,632 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 914,627 shares with $36.27M value, up from 875,995 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $44.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 6.96 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

The stock of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.31 target or 7.00% below today’s $6.78 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $90.76 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $6.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.35 million less. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 7,736 shares traded. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has declined 27.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $90.76 million. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome. It currently has negative earnings.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 2.17 million shares to 45.78M valued at $457.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Connections Inc stake by 270,344 shares and now owns 4.41 million shares. Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) was reduced too.

