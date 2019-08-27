Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) Reaches $6.50 Low on Aug, 27; Blair William & Company Has Lowered Cdk Global (CDK) Stake By $345,274

The stock of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $6.31 target or 3.00% below today’s $6.50 share price. This indicates more downside for the $87.18 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.31 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.62 million less. The stock decreased 7.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 20,328 shares traded. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has declined 27.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500.

Blair William & Company decreased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 11.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blair William & Company sold 5,953 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Blair William & Company holds 45,571 shares with $2.68 million value, down from 51,524 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $5.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 327,180 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.18 million. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome. It currently has negative earnings.

