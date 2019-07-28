Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) EPS Estimated At $-0.81; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Sellers Decreased By 1.49% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to report $-0.81 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.29 EPS change or 61.43% from last quarter’s $-2.1 EPS. After having $-0.78 EPS previously, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 18,835 shares traded. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has risen 18.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) had a decrease of 1.49% in short interest. LEG’s SI was 10.53M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.49% from 10.69M shares previously. With 1.45 million avg volume, 7 days are for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)’s short sellers to cover LEG’s short positions. The SI to Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s float is 8.15%. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 2.06M shares traded or 77.23% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $142.96 million. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Millendo’s Lead Asset Could Address Unmet PWS Need, Wedbush Says – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Oppenheimer Starts Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Prader-Willi Syndrome Treatment Could Double Your Money in a Tiny Speculative Biotech – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt Announces Perry Davis To Retire – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity. The insider MCCLANATHAN JOSEPH W sold $444,544.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Leggett & Platt, Incorporated shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr reported 846,345 shares. 300 were accumulated by Atwood Palmer. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,984 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings has invested 0.44% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Peninsula Asset Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Da Davidson & Company owns 46,165 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 76,480 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 1.25M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Company Inc reported 0.07% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 4.24M shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 23 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 25,426 shares. Amica Retiree Tru reported 584 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).