Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparing side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1133.73 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, which is potential 28.97% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.