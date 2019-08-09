Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Contrasting side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. About 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.